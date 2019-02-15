Fostoria Man Arrested On Drug Charges Again

2/15/19 – 7:08 A.M.

A Fostoria man is facing charges following a Thursday drug bust. Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit and Fostoria Police Department officers arrested 61-year-old Patrick Roddy following a search of his home at 734 Lynn Street. Authorities have charged Roddy with trafficking crack cocaine.

Investigators say they found evidence of drug trafficking, cash, and criminal tools.

Roddy was already out of jail on bond for a drug-related case stemming from last September. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says his department received several complaints about drugs sales in Roddy’s home.

