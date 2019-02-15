Payless To Declare Bankruptcy, Findlay Village Mall Likely To Lose Another Tenant

2/15/19 – 9:00 A.M.

It looks like the end is near for another store in the Findlay Village Mall. Reuters is reporting that Payless ShoeSource will file for bankruptcy later this month. The report goes on to say the discount shoe chain will close all its stores as a result.

Payless has not commented on the report.

Reuters says the company has been looking for a buyer but hasn’t been able to find one. If they can’t find someone to buy the chain they’ll liquidate their assets.

MORE: WTOL / Reuters