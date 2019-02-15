Third Annual “Go Red” Event Coming Up In Findlay Next Week

2/15/19 – 9:10 A.M.

The Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association is hosting its third annual “Findlay Goes Red” women’s luncheon next Friday. The event focuses on heart disease in women. Sherri Garner Brumbaugh is one of the event organizers. She says “Many women don’t notice the symptoms of heart disease and stroke until it is too late.”

This year’s luncheon features guest speakers talking about heart disease prevention and a talk from a heart disease survivor. There will also be a purse auction to raise money for the American Heart Association.

The event starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22nd. For more information, call 419-429-7185.