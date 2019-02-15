University Of Findlay Hosting Open Dialogue Between Christian And Atheist Visiting Professors

2/15/19 – 9:22 A.M.

The University of Findlay is hosting an open dialogue between Christians and atheists next week. The event will feature views from both sides on the origins of the universe and the existence of God. Dr. Ivana Nikolic Hughes of Columbia University will represent ashiest views while Dr. Robert DiSilvestro of The Ohio State University will speak on behalf of Christianity.

The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the Winebrenner TLB Auditorium.

This is the second year the University has hosted the event.