Findlay Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash On U.S. 224

06/14/19 – 4:55 A.M.

A Findlay man was injured while riding a motorcycle Thursday evening. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 224 near County Road 223 in Liberty Township. 30-year-old Matthew Girdler was riding east when he tried to slow day on the wet roadway. He lost control and overturned the motorcycle, which caused him to fall off.

Hanco EMS took Girdler to Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was not wearing a DOT approved helmet. There’s no word on his condition.

Officers cited Girdler for failure to maintain control.