Putnam County Woman To Stand Trial For Contributing To Infant Son’s Death

06/14/19 – 5:10 AM.

A trial date is set for the Fort Jennings woman accused of contributing to her 2-year-old son’s death in November. The Putnam County Court Records report that 26-year-old Jessica McClure is set to stand trial on July 15. She faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and several counts of child endangerment.

The incident happened last November when McClure’s son was found unresponsive. He was taken to the Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center where he was pronounced dead.