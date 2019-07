07/03/19 – 8:24 A.M.

A Findlay man was injured in an accident at the intersection of Bright Road and Fostoria Avenue yesterday. Findlay Police report that 49-year-old Timothy Runion of Fostoria tried turning onto Bright Road just after 5 p.m. and struck a car driven by 30-year-old Phillip Radabaugh of Findlay.

Hanco EMS took Radabaugh to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police cited Runion for failure to yield.