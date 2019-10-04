Findlay Man Passes Due To Injuries Received In Hit/Skip Crash
(WFIN) – The man struck while riding his bike on North Main Street in late September passed away Friday afternoon.
Findlay Police report that 55-year-old Kenny Bender was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toldeo.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
Bender was riding his bicycle in the curb lane in the 2300 block of North Main Street on the morning of September 27.
Police say 36-year-old Kory Conley struck him and then drove off.
Bender suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital then life-flighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toldeo.
Officers arrested Conley for possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments but more charges are likely.