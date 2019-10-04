Findlay Man Passes Due To Injuries Received In Hit/Skip Crash

(WFIN) – The man struck while riding his bike on North Main Street in late September passed away Friday afternoon.

Findlay Police report that 55-year-old Kenny Bender was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toldeo.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Bender was riding his bicycle in the curb lane in the 2300 block of North Main Street on the morning of September 27.

Police say 36-year-old Kory Conley struck him and then drove off.

Bender suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital then life-flighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toldeo.

Officers arrested Conley for possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments but more charges are likely.