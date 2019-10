(WFIN) – WFIN and Great Scot have partnered with CHOPIN Hall to set up a strong defense against hunger.

Director of marketing for Fresh Encounter, Inc. Julie Anderson explained that for every sack the Findlay Trojans have against the opposing quarterback, they’ll donate a sack of groceries which equates to about $25.

So far the Trojan defense has made 5 sacks.

Anderson said there is no limit to how many sacks will be donated.