Manufacturing Day Showed Students Career Options At Local Manufacturers

(WFIN) – Local manufacturers welcomed 8th graders into their facilities to teach them about careers in manufacturing.

Grace and Aubrey from Liberty Benton said that they learned a lot during their experience at Rowmark.

Students also got to go to Cooper Tire, Valfilm, Whirlpool, and GSW.

Ohio State director of development and former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik came to town to take part as well.

She said that it is important to share these options with students.

Mihalik said Manufacturing Day helps to let students know there are options outside of college that can be rewarding.