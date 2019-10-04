New Website Developed To Quickly Connect People To Resources In Hancock County
A new website has launched in Hancock County to get people quickly connected to the help they need.
The website Hancock Helps provides contact information on everything from mental health services to substance abuse, food security, housing and much more.
People can also quickly find support meetings for things like alcohol and gambling addiction.
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation worked with FOCUS to develop Hancock Helps to connect people to resources in the community.