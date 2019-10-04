Shop With A Cop Fundraising Drive Underway In Hancock County

Officials have kicked off the fundraising drive for this year’s Shop With A Cop campaign.

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20 says the fundraising drive will culminate with gifts being provided to needy local children in Findlay and Hancock County.

In December, the children will accompany officers and select toys and clothing items from a local store.

The FOP says, to date, nearly 1,900 children have benefited from the Shop With A Cop campaign which is made possible by generous donations from businesses and residents of Hancock County.

People wishing to support the campaign can send a monetary donation to: Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 at P.O. Box 1335 Findlay, Ohio 45839.

A receipt will be mailed or delivered to those who donate.