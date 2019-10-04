Outreach Program Helps People Notice The Signs Of Drug Abuse

Hancock Public Health is taking its Hidden In Plain Sight outreach program to Van Buren.

The program provides tools to help parents notice signs of drug abuse and other risky behaviors.

Officials say the more quickly parents and others can intervene, the greater the chance of helping our youth live healthy and productive lives.

The outreach program coming to Van Buren will include a guest speaker who is a recovering addict.

The program is on Tuesday, October 15th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Van Buren High School auditorium.

For more information click here or call 567-250-5153.