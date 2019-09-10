Findlay Man Sentenced To Jail On Child Porn Charges

A Findlay man has learned how long he’ll be behind bars after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

The Courier is reporting that Robert C. Sams was sentenced to six months in the Hancock County Jail.

The 42-year-old previously pleaded guilty to eight charges of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

The paper is reporting that the sentence is what Sams’ attorney and the assistant county prosecutor recommended to the judge.

Sams will have to register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years.