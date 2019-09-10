Speedway Hiring Hundreds Of Workers For Its Ohio Locations

Speedway is looking to hire 350 employees in Ohio.

Open interviews will be taking place at all their Ohio locations on Wednesday, September 11 from 10 to 3.

Available positions include full and part-time entry-level associates and assistant manager roles.

“For every top-performing team member promoted at Speedway, an opening is created,” said Phil Hall, senior vice president, Human Resources and Training.

“These are not seasonal or temporary positions. These are true career opportunities for those willing to work hard, learn the business and grow their career with one of the top retailers in the nation.”

Speedway, headquartered in Enon, Ohio is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and is the nation’s second-largest company-owned and operated convenience store chain.