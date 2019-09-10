Findlay Street Closing For Paving Work

A stretch of a Findlay street will be closing for paving work.

The city’s engineering department says Sixth Street will be closed to through traffic from Park Street to Brookside Drive from Wednesday, September 11 through Friday, September 13th.

Additionally, South Blanchard Street will be closed to through traffic from Second Street to Emory Adams Park for the ongoing water line installation project.

The city says residents and businesses will retain access to their properties.

A detour will be established.

Emory Adams Park will be accessed by using Pearl Street.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the City of Findlay Engineering Department at 419-424-7121.