Findlay Mayor Invites Residents To Participate In Her “Move With The Mayor” Walks

Here’s your chance to get some exercise and have the mayor’s ear at the same time.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is inviting residents to her ‘Move With The Mayor‘ walks.

The city says, during the walks, people will have the opportunity to chat with the mayor about any topics they like with the benefit of being active for 30 minutes.

The first two walks are on Thursday, September 12th and Friday, September 13th.

The Thursday walk will meet at Coffee Amici at 328 South Main Street at 7:30 a.m. and the Friday walk will meet at JK Juices at 117 East Crawford Street at 11:30 a.m.

The city says the Surgeon General has issued a call to action to promote walking and walkable communities to combat heart disease, stroke and other chronic diseases.

Half of U.S. adults have a chronic illness such as heart disease or stroke.

Walking just 30 minutes a day can reduce a person’s risk for heart disease by 40 percent.