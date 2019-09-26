Findlay Man Suing Police Department, Claims They Mishandled Stabbing Case

(WFIN) – A Findlay man alleges that the Findlay Police Department was negligent during the investigation of a stabbing outside of Planet Fitness in 2017.

43-year-old Jason Turner says he was stabbed 24 times by Michael Smith and wants justice for what happened.

According to Turner, police failed to interview key witnesses and that Officer Jay Myers didn’t take the investigation seriously.

WFIN has reached out to the City of Findlay and the police department for comment but hasn’t yet heard back.

Turner said that his injuries were extensive and required several surgeries.

