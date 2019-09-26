Safe Ride Home Offering Free Rides For Oktoberfest

(WFIN) – With Oktoberfest coming to Findlay this Saturday, Safe Ride Home will be ready to take people home.

Joe Fenimore from Dick’s Towing said that they want to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Fenimore said they will be offering the free service from 4 to 11 pm. He added that they will only take you to your home or hotel anywhere in Hancock County but never to another party.

Fenimore added that Safe Ride Home does more than just drive people around.

Fenimore said that you can learn more about Safe Ride Home and what they offer on their website.

There is no cost to take advantage of the service and all you have to do is call them at 419-425-3908.