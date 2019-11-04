Findlay Mayor Among Races And Issues To Be Decided On Election Day

Area voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for election day.

In Findlay, voters will decide the mayor’s race between incumbent Christina Muryn and challenger Chad Benschoter.

At the WFIN Mayoral Forum in October the mayor said she has what it takes to move the city forward.

“I’m open to having dialogue, I want community feedback and I believe I have the right vision to continue to build upon the successes we’ve seen to keep our community moving forward.”

Chad Benschoter, meanwhile, says he’s the kind of mayor that Findlay needs.

“If you want a mayor who actually listens when you give feedback instead of disregarding it, that’s me. If you want a mayor that sees the problems that the average person faces on a daily basis, nice to meet you.”

In another race, four candidates are running for three at-large seats on Findlay City Council.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

