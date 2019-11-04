Findlay High School Assistant Principal Named 2020 Assistant Principal Of The Year

The Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators has named Findlay High School’s Meg Simon the 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Simon said that she learned she was nominated position and had to fill out an application to be considered.

She didn’t want to let anyone down so she filled out the application but told us that she didn’t expect to win.

She adds that she is extremely proud to have been nominated to represent the school district.

This is Simon’s 2nd year as an assistant principal at Findlay High School.