Findlay Police Respond To Hit-Skip Crash

One man is in the hospital after a hit-skip crash in Findlay Monday morning at the intersection of North Blanchard and East Sandusky Streets.

The Findlay Police Department reports that 53-year-old Suzanne Navert of Findlay was heading northbound on Blanchard just before 11 a.m. when 59-year-old Gary Ullom ran a red light and struck her vehicle.

Ullom drove off but was spotted a short time later and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Police cited Ullom for running a red light, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving under suspension.