New Voting Machines Making An Appearance On Election Day

Voters will see new voting machines during the general election in Hancock County.

Hancock County Board of Elections director Lori Miller said that voters don’t have to worry about the machines because they are very similar to the previous model.

She added that they needed to use the machines for this election.

That’s because the machines needed to be tested before 2020 to use in the presidential election.

The polls will open at 6:30 am and will stay open until 7:30 pm. You can see a full list of candidates and issues here.