Community Events for Tuesday, November 5

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper Today, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Election Night Soup Supper Today, 5-7pm at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church fellowship hall. $8/Adults, $5/Under Age 12. Sponsored by the Mt. Blanchard Beautification Committee.

(330-283-7111)

Blood Donation Drive Thursday, 11am-4pm at Cory-Rawson High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, 4-7pm at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bluffton. $8/Adults, $4/Age 10 & Under.

(No contact number)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)

5th annual Author Fair on Saturday, 1-3pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. More than a dozen local and regional writers will be on hand to sell and sign their books. Free.

(419-422-1712)

Steak Supper on Saturday, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit the Gilboa UMC Trustee Committee. Carry-out available.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, November 11, Noon-6pm at Chevrolet of Ottawa and Thursday, November 14, 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, November 13, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St) and Friday, November 15, 8am-2pm at Riverside Suites (E Main Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Native American History Night on Monday, November 18, 6pm at the Bluffton Public Library. An exploration of Native American culture featuring clothing, tools, hunting materials, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Free Community Holiday Meal on Saturday, November 23, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Turkey with all the trimmings, with live music by David Wells following. Offering taken to benefit anti-bullying programs.

(No contact number)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)