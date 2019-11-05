Ohio Governor Calling For Review Of State’s Foster Care System

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine is calling for a review of the state’s foster care system saying the opioid crisis is adding more children to its rolls.

DeWine spoke on Monday, saying he was creating an advisory council to look at the system from top to bottom and provide a list of recommendations for improvements.

The new advisory council will hold seven public meetings across Ohio before the end of the year to seek community input.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, will also be participating in the review.