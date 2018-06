06/07/18 – 1:20 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik will be joining over 250 other mayors for the U.S. Conference of Mayors 86th Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held this weekend at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. The mayors will discuss a wide variety of priorities that contribute to the overall health of America’s cities. They will also consider policy resolutions that guide the advocacy agenda of the organization.