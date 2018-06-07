Toledo Man Sentenced To Prison Time For Findlay Shooting

06/07/18 – 9 A.M.

A Toledo man was sentenced to time in prison for his role in a 2017 fatal shooting in Findlay. 28-year-old Joseph Fleming was sentenced to six years for his role in the shooting of Marcus Alexander at the Econo Lodge on Emma Street. Judge Reginald Routson of the Hancock County Common Pleas Court also placed Fleming on post-release control for another 5 years.

Alexander was shot during a robbery attempt. Alexander, Fleming, and Kisseberth were involved in the planned robbery of Husam Coleman. Coleman shot Alexander during the robbery.

Fleming pleaded guilty on April 11 to aggravated burglary after he struck a plea deal. He gave prosecutors a statement to use against Kisseberth to have a murder charge dropped.