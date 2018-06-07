Unborn Child Killed, 5 People Injured In Wednesday Crash

06/07/18 – 6:58 A.M.

A pregnant woman was seriously injured and lost her baby in a three-vehicle accident on I-75 yesterday. The Bowling Green post of the State Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened around 3 p.m. north of North Baltimore. Life FLight took Lori Cox to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Cox was a passenger in 22-year-old Eric Ramirez’s car. Ramirez lost control on I-75 and drove off the left side of the interstate. He overcorrected and re-entered the highway into the path of 54-year-old Maria Simon. Simon hit Ramirez’s car and then a tractor-trailer driven by 61-year-old E.Lawrence Reevers.

Cox had to be extracted from the car. Four others were injured in the accident. Simon’s passenger, 79-year-old Mary C. Roemer suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent.