06/06/18 – 1:17 P.M.

Findlay School Board accepted a three year, $275,000 grant. The Findlay Hancock-County Community Foundation awarded the grant to Findlay City Schools to support the preschool program. The grant will support reduced or free tuition for qualifying families. It will also help general operations.

The schools will receive $100,000 the first two years and $75,000 the third year.