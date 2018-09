09/14/18 – 6:19 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik was in Dayton earlier this week for an education attainment conference. She said that the conference was done to try and figure out how to prioritize higher education.

Lydia Mihalik

She said that by making sure there is top-tier public education, today’s youth will help grow the economy.

Lydia Mihalik

Mihalik said that she plans to continue the discussion