9/14/18 – 5:26 A.M.

A Seneca County fire department is getting a grant to buy protective equipment for its firefighters. The Bascom Joint Fire District is getting more than $14,000 to buy one extractor and 34 washable gloves.

The money is coming from the state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation under a program to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other harmful health hazards.