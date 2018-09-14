Former Township Fiscal Officer Pleads Guilty To Theft In Office In Putnam County

9/14/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The former fiscal officer for Union Township in Putnam County pleaded guilty to theft in office charges Thursday. The Lima News reports a judge granted treatment to Kyle Unverferth during the hearing.

Unverferth says he took a computer from the Union Township Trustees after he made an error in the township checkbook and panicked. He added he shredded documents and threw the computer away to hide his mistake before an upcoming audit.

A judge sentenced Unverferth to treatment in lieu of conviction. He’ll go through a two-year rehabilitation program and spend 10 days in jail with credit for one day served.

MORE: Lima News