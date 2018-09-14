Plea Deal Offered To Third Woman In Nursing Home Death Case

9/14/18 – 5:10 A.M.

A third woman charged in the death of a resident at the Hilty Home in Pandora is considering a plea deal. WLIO-TV reports Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers offered the deal to 32-year-old Megan Schnipke Thursday. The deal says the state will drop a charge of patient neglect in exchange for guilty pleas to a felony count of forgery and a misdemeanor count of gross patient neglect.

Schnipke has until October 17 to consider the deal. 20-year-old Destiny Fenbert and 36-year-old Rachel Friesel have already taken plea deals in the case.

The state charged all three women following the January death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell. She wandered outside of the facility on January 6 and died from hypothermia.

