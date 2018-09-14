Overdose Deaths Down So Far This Year In Hancock County

9/14/18 – 5:00 A.M.

We’ve seen fewer overdose deaths in Hancock County so far this year. Hancock Public Health says seven people have died from overdoses through the beginning of this month. That’s five less than the same period in 2017.

Hancock Public Health injury prevention coordinator Krista Pruitt says there’s not a specific reason for the decline. She says the opiate issue is very complex.

The coroner’s office has yet to rule on 14 deaths in the county. Pruitt says it’s unlikely that all 14 are overdose deaths.

MORE: The Courier