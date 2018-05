05/14/18 – 6:55 P.M.

The Findlay MOPs group is hosting it’s annual diaper drive now through Memorial Day to help those that struggle to get them. Creative Director Heidi Croy said that they are looking for diapers for all ages.

Aside from diapers, they are also collecting wipes and diaper creams. Croy said that you can donate at blue boxes located at several places around Findlay. Locations include The Children’s Museum, Great Scot, and Kroger.