Female Scouts Getting Into Boy Scouts Of America

05/14/18 – 8:24 P.M.

Girls will be allowed into the Boy Scouts of America as early as this fall so that they too can gain leadership experience. Local Scout Executive Marc Kogan said that this will help families.

Kogan explained that though girls are allowed, they won’t be with the boys.

The Cub Scouts will remain the same except that girls will be in separate dens starting this fall. Boy Scouts will be changed to Scouts BSA with the separate troops starting this February.

Kogan said that it is still too early to tell if there will be any all-girl troops. Below is an informational graphic from Kogan to help explain the changes.