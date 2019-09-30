Findlay Municipal Court Helping People Take Care Of Active Warrants
(WFIN) – The Findlay Municipal Court will be hosting a Safe Surrender Day this Thursday to take care of any active warrants.
Judge Alan Hackenberg said there are several reasons why you might have a warrant.
Hackenberg explained how the day will go.
Hackenberg explained that they will only clear up warrants from the Findlay Municipal Court.
Safe Surrender Day will be from 10 am to 4 pm.
