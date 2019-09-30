Local Breast Cancer Survivor Has Run In 100+ Komen Races

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Findlay over the weekend in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

We spoke with a local breast cancer survivor who hasn’t stopped running since she was diagnosed, and beat the disease, 21 years ago.

Deanna Kiesel says she’s run in more than 100 Komen races over the years, and more than 1,000 races overall.

“There’s just such a sense of community in the Komen races, and I’m always overwhelmed with how Findlay comes out for this event,” she told us a few minutes after posting another impressive time.

Deanna was the 3rd place female survivor in Saturday’s Race for the Cure in Findlay, and then on Sunday she ran in the Toledo race.

“Once you’ve been diagnosed there’s a sisterhood, so seeing fellow survivors in pink is very uplifting.”