Several People Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash In Findlay

Findlay police ticketed a man they say caused a three car chain-reaction crash that injured several people.

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Blanchard Avenue at around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

Crash investigators say Jeffrey Barton, 43, of Findlay, was driving west on Blanchard Avenue when he crashed into the back of a car that was stopped and waiting for a car ahead of it to turn left onto Brookside Drive.

The impact sent the car that Barton struck into the car in front of it, and Barton then left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Five people in the lead car, including four kids, were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

All three vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed.

Police issued Barton tickets for driving under suspension and assured clear distance ahead.