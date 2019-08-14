Findlay Municipal Court Holding Safe Surrender Day

The Findlay Municipal Court will be holding its 2nd Annual Safe Surrender Day in October.

People who have a bench warrant for their arrest, no matter the reason, can get the warrant released on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say all you need to do is show up at Findlay Municipal Court and meet with court staff.

The Public Defender’s Office, City of Findlay Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies will be on hand on that day to help get any bench warrants addressed and released.

Last year, the Findlay Municipal Court helped 76 people get a total of 104 bench warrants released.

Findlay Municipal Court is at 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 206.

Get more information here, or by calling the Findlay Municipal Court Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.