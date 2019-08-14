Lawmaker Suggests Using Seized Fentanyl For Ohio Executions

(ONN) – A Republican lawmaker in Ohio is proposing using seized fentanyl to carry out executions that have been put on hold, while state officials seek a new execution method.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Rep. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, intends to introduce a bill to allow the state’s condemned to be executed with illegal fentanyl that has been seized by police.

Wiggam says he’s seeking co-sponsors for the bill, which would employ a synthetic opioid that has killed thousands of Ohioans in accidental overdoses.

A death-penalty expert calls it unworkable, saying that federal law prohibits illegal use and possession of fentanyl.