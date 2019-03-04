Findlay Named Top Micropolitan In The Nation For Fifth Year Running

03/04/19 – 11:18 A.M.

Findlay has been named the top micropolitan community in the United States for the fifth year in a row by Site Selection magazine. The magazine ranked 551 of the nations micropolitan areas. Senior Editor Gary Daughters said that Findlay was chosen because of 23 qualifying investments.

The Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Office reports that the success is because of community stakeholders’ ability to work together. Over the past five years, Findlay has netted 3,000 new jobs, 1 million square feet of construction, and $1 billion in capital investment.