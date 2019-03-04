Hancock County Commissioner Talks About Flood Mitigation

03/04/19 – 5:10 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners made the final payment to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District last week from the quarter percent sales tax set aside for flood mitigation. Commissioner Brian Robertson said that there have been many advancements in flood mitigation since the tax was implemented. He said that discussions brought urban and rural groups together and led to the county’s first flood mitigation project.

Robertson said that despite making the final payment and having a project on the books, they aren’t done…

Robertson said they will continue to vet projects and find ones that benefit the entire flood plain.