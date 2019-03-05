Red Cross Official Presents On Red Cross Programs Like Military Assistance At Findlay Rotary CLub

03/04/19 – 7:21 P.M.

The Findlay Rotary Club had a presentation on the American Red Cross since March is National Red Cross Month. Buckeye Regional Disaster Officer Ken Robinson told the group that not many people know that aside from disaster relief, the Red Cross helps out military personnel.

Robinson said that this helps get people serving in the military home quickly. The Red Cross also helps with transitioning to civilian life and sending messages.