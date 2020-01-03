Findlay Olympian Reunited With Missing Custom Cane

The Findlay Police Department says a local Olympian is moving around again with his custom cane after it went missing a year ago.

Police say Weldy Olson was reunited with his cane a few days before Christmas when it was spotted inside a car at the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue.

Olson’s cane is made from a hockey stick and has “Olson” printed on it.

It has a lot of sentimental value because it was a gift from his son.

Olson lost it in December of 2018 when it was left behind at a store.

Olson won a silver medal in hockey with Team USA in 1956 before winning gold in 1960.