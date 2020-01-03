Woman Robbed While Sitting In Car In Findlay

A woman told Findlay police she was robbed by a man who acted as if he had a gun.

It happened at about 5:30 Friday morning as the woman was sitting in her parked car outside a closed business in the 1000 block of Tiffin Avenue.

The woman said she was sitting in her car when a man approached her driver’s side door.

She said the man had his hand in his pocket and was pointing the pocket like he had a gun.

No weapon was seen or mentioned.

The man ordered the woman to hand over her money and she complied.

The suspect then fled on foot to the west.

The suspect is described as white, standing about five feet eight inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

He was wearing a black ‘Carhartt’ style coat with a hood, according to the victim.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.