Man Charged With Murder In Connection With Fostoria Break-In

The Fostoria Police Department says one of the men who broke into a house in October, causing a shootout that led to the death of one of the intruders, has been arrested.

Police say Jeron Sutton, 28, of Toledo is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

The Fostoria Police Department says the Toledo Police Department was instrumental in locating and working with them to take Sutton into custody in Toledo.

While attempting to arrest Sutton, he fled from officers through Toledo in a vehicle pursuit which eventually ended when his vehicle got stuck in a yard.

He then took off on foot and was apprehended in the back yard of a residence.

He’s being held in the Lucas County Jail and will be transported back to Seneca County after a court appearance.

On October 19th, Fostoria police say a man called 911 saying two people had broken into his residence in the 200 block of West Lytle Street and during a struggle the owner had been shot as well as one of the intruders.

Police arrived on the scene and found the intruder dead and the owner of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The owner was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.