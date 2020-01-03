Two Arrested After Findlay Drug Bust

Two people were arrested in Findlay following the search of a Clinton Court residence Friday morning.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 502 Clinton Court around 5:30 am.

Officers found crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Officers say 29-year-old Porshia Frisbie and 43-year-old Jeffrey Williams, both of Findlay, face possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl charges.