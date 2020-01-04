Findlay Trojans Win Big Over Toledo St. Francis

The Findlay Trojans boys basketball team played a great game before a big crowd on their home floor Friday night as they defeated Toledo St. Francis.

Findlay led at intermission 26-21 and never looked back.

They came out of the locker room on fire and dominated the 3rd and 4th periods.

Max Roth and A.J. Adams led the scoring by putting up 20 points each.

Adams had a huge 4th period dunk to put an exclamation point on the big win.

The Trojans went on to win by a score of 70-50

The Trojans (7-2) (4-2) have a week off and will take their five-game winning streak to Lima Senior next Friday in a game you’ll hear on WFIN.