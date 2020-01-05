2 Injured In Crash Between UPS Van And Car

Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash between a UPS van and a car on U.S. 224 between Findlay and Tiffin.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 224 near County Road 23.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Gilliland, 54, of Arcadia, had stopped in the roadway and started backing his UPS van into a driveway when he was struck by a car being driven by Rebecca Markoff, 65, of Findlay.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.